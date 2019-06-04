NEAR WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help collecting information after they say someone drove by a Clackamas County home early Tuesday morning and shot at it multiple times.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a home on Southwest Stafford Road near Southwest Frog Pond Lane just outside Wilsonville city limits.
Deputies responded after the homeowner said someone had driven by and shot at her home multiple times.
Deputies noted damage to a vehicle and a home on Stafford Road and discovered two bullet strikes.
The bullet that hit the house went through a bedroom window and then into the wall of the home, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was hurt.
The sheriff’s office says surveillance video shows an unidentifiable car driving south on Southwest Stafford Road. The video contains multiple noises that sound like rapid gunfire, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and asks for the public’s help collecting surveillance video that may have captured a car in the area of Southwest Stafford Road near Southwest Frog Pond Lane.
Anyone with additional information about the incident or surveillance video is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case #19-012943.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
