WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 24-year-old woman.
Deputies are concerned for the welfare of Frona Ornie because they say she functions at a very delayed level.
Ornie is from Aloha. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
