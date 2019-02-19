Deputies ask for help finding armed robbery suspect at Lake Oswego gas station

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help after they say a man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery occurred just before 3:45 a.m. at the Jackson’s gas station and convenience store in the 14900 block of Southwest Bangy Road.
Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the store wearing a dark face mask and pulling a large handgun from the front pocket of his jacket, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says the man demanded cash from the store employee at the register and fled the scene with approximately $75.
Multiple units from the sheriff’s office, a police dog and Tigard and Lake Oswego police officers searched for the suspect, but were unsuccessful.
The suspect is white, in his 20s, and stands approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall, according to deputies.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with an orange bill, a black face mask, a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood, light tan pants, and dark sneakers with white tread.
Anyone with additional information is asked to reference case #19-003995 and contact deputies at 503-723-4949 or at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
