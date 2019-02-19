Deputies ask for help finding armed robbery suspect at Lake Oswego gas station

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help after they say a man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery occurred just before 3:45 a.m. at the Jackson’s gas station and convenience store in the 14900 block of Southwest Bangy Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the store wearing a dark face mask and pulling a large handgun from the front pocket of his jacket, according to deputies.