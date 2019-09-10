DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for help finding a 37-year-old man from Eugene whose car was found at a Douglas County lake.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roscoe Casita’s blue 2017 Subaru Outback was found by family members at Timpanogas Lake Monday. Family members reported Casita as missing to Eugene police Saturday and said he has been known to camp at Timpanogas Lake in the past.
Timpanogas Lake is in the north east corner of Douglas County about 93 miles northeast of Roseburg and 94 miles southeast of Eugene.
According to the sheriff’s office, Casita is white, stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information on Casita’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.
