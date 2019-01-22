CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man.
Thurmal Mallory was last seen leaving his home on Monday at approximately 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.
Mallory was in a black 1997 Honda CRV with Washington plate AIF3626 and was reportedly driving to the Winco in Hazel Dell.
Deputies say they are concerned for Mallory’s welfare because he can sometimes get confused.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
