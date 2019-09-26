WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Washington County are asking for help finding a missing man from Colorado.
Aaron Irving Renfro, 66, was due to arrive in Aloha Sunday but may have run out of gas near Southwest 170th Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Renfro has a history of strokes and may be in danger without medication.
Renfro stands approximately five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs around 143 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has black and white hair with a full beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.
Anyone who sees Renfro is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
