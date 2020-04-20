LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding a missing man believed to have been involved in a car crash earlier this month, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies believe that during the incident off Row River Road in Lane County on April 7, at least one shot was fired at Jonathan Eli Moore’s 2001 Dodge Dakota.
Moore, 35, of Oakland, Oregon, is believed to have left the scene on foot, according to deputies, and damage to his pickup indicates that he may have suffered injuries in the crash.
Law enforcement agents have searched the area but have been unable to find him. The second vehicle involved in the crash has been located, and deputies are continuing to investigate all of the details of the incident, the sheriff’s office says.
Moore’s family reported his as missing to the Sutherlin Police Department on April 10 after not hearing from him since April 7 when he left Cottage Grove to visit a friend.
Moore is white, stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, and weighs around 165 pounds, according to investigators. He has brown hair and blue eyes and is known to have a short beard and mustache, and sometimes wears an earring in his left ear.
Anyone who has seen Moore since April 7 or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150, press one, and refer to case number 20-2318, or call the Sutherlin Police Department at 541-459-2121 and refer to case number 20-360.
