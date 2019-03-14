CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old man last seen nine days ago on a TriMet bus.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Axl Stephen Kolbe, of Milwaukie, was last seen March 5 on the TriMet 72 bus on 82nd Avenue near WinCo Foods.
Deputies say Kolbe is white and stands around six-feet-one-inch tall; he weighs approximately two-hundred-and-twenty pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair, and a brown beard.
Kolbe has distinctive facial tattoos, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information regarding Kolbe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using their online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case # 19-005273.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.