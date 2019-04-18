JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 43-year-old man last seen walking along Highway 227 in southern Oregon.
Dale Westrom, of Trail, was last seen Saturday, April 13 at around 6 a.m. walking along Highway 227 at the 44-mile marker near its intersection with National Forest Road 32.
Westrom was reported missing by a friend on Monday, April 15, the sheriff’s office says.
According to deputies, Westrom was reportedly going mushroom hunting, but may have become confused and walked west in an attempt to get to Sutherlin.
The sheriff’s office says Westrom is white and has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a goatee. He stands around 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. Deputies say Westrom was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, and orange hooded sweatshirt, a green or blue raincoat, blue jeans, and brown boots. He was carrying a black backpack.
Westrom has difficulty communicating verbally due to a medical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about Westrom’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Shawn Richards through dispatch at 541-776-7206 and reference case #19-07390.
