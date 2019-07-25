NEAR REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman out of the Redmond area.
Lea Varis, who is also known as Lea Baughman, was last seen July 20 at her home off Highway 126 near Redmond, according to sheriff’s office.
Deputies say she was headed to Portland in a 2001 silver Crysler Concorde. The car bears Oregon registration plate 822EHD.
Deputies say Varis has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white romper with flowers on the bottom half. She stands about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.
According to the sheriff’s office, Varis has a half-sleeve American flag theme tattoo on her lower left arm and a stitch character tattoo on the inside of her right arm. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.
