WHITE CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 64-year-old man reported missing and last seen Wednesday at around 1 p.m. at his home on White Mountain Drive in White City.
According to deputies, Miguel Valles is living with Alzheimer’s and is diabetic. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts and has a shaved head with dark brown and gray hair, the sheriff’s office says.
Valles may have a small white and brown poodle with him.
Anyone who has contact with Valles is asked to call Sgt. Shawn Richards through dispatch at 541-776-7206 and reference case number 19-8494.
