MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Jaiden Richards was last seen Friday in Troutdale.
Richards stands around 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, has purple chin-length hair, and has a nose ring in her right nostril, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on Richards’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
