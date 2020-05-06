CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Someone stole an electric tricycle from a 101-year-old man, and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking it down.
Chester Cunningham lives near Southeast 74th and King Road. He says he uses the trike to visit the park and run errands.
Cunningham on Monday morning found someone had stolen the tricycle from outside his home.
“I was surprised because I had left it out there for quite a while, chained up,” Cunningham said. “And then all of a sudden it's gone.”
Cunningham says the trike weighs about 450 pounds and can’t be driven without a key, so he thinks the thieves probably loaded it into a truck. He says he hopes deputies find it soon, because without it, he has trouble getting around.
“I can't go shopping or anything because I don't have a car and I don't have this bike to ride,” Cunningham said. “I paid $1,642 for it and that's lost now and I still don't have anything to ride around in.”
The trike is red with black trim. Investigators think it was stolen Sunday night.
Anyone who has seen the trike or has any other information related to this investigation is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
