OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping finding a missing 72-year-old woman they say travels with her overweight black cat.
According to deputies, Eloise Murphy left her Oak Grove/Milwaukie home around July 30 and has not been seen since. Murphy travels with her overweight black cat, who rides in a blue children’s stroller, the sheriff’s office says.
Murphy frequents the TriMet system and travels to Portland often, including the Southeast 82nd and Holgate areas, along with Southeast 52nd and Foster Road, according to deputies.
Anyone who sees Murphy or has information that could be helpful is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or 503-655-8211 or http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case number 19-018199.
