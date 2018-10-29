CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Monday asked for the public's help identifying a dead body.
Deputies say a Camp Namanu employee found the woman’s body in a ditch around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Southeast Camp Nemanu Road near the Sandy River in the Bull Run/Sandy area.
Deputies believe the body was likely dumped in the ditch sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. They say they are working to create a sketch of the victim from photos of the body and describe the woman as possibly Hispanic and in her mid-20s to early 30s.
They say she had a medium build, stood around five-feet-four-inches tall and weighed approximately 155 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt with cutout shoulders, salmon-colored jeans, silver strappy sandals and a large black fabric hair tie, the sheriff’s office says.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy and says the woman died of homicidal violence. Employees at nearby Camp Namanu are cooperating with investigators.
“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the woman and her family,” the camp said in a statement.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a grid search of the area with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scenes Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office on their tip line at 503-723-4949 or online on their website. Deputies say to reference CCSO case number 18-29292.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.