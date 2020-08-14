CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of pepper-spraying two women in Oak Grove on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said the random and separate attacks both occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of the Trolley Trail, near Southeast Arista Drive and Southeast Rupert Drive.
The victims - a 63-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman - were walking along the road when the incidents occurred.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect sprayed each victim in the face with what is believed to be pepper-spray as he drove past.
The suspect is described as a white man. No further description of the suspect was released by the sheriff's office.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a brown or rust-colored 1990s Isuzu Rodeo or Nissan Pathfinder SUV. The front driver-side fender may be a darker color than the rest of the vehicle. It also appears to have an evergreen Oregon front license plate.
Surveillance images of the suspect vehicle were released by the sheriff's office.
Anyone who has information about the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-017083.
Early Honda Passports are Isuzu Rodeo's with the Honda name stuck on them.
