WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Rock Creek.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard and Northwest Landing just before 3:30 p.m. and involved a 2007 BMW 3-series sedan.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the car was hit by at least two gunshots in the rear window and trunk. Deputies say no one inside the vehicle was hurt.
Investigators are interested in identifying a man they say was inside the Arco AM/PM store located in the 6300 block of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road prior to the shooting. The sheriff’s office believes the man is associated with a Nissan Frontier pickup.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the person of interest to call 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
