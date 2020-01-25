ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Saturday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Wells Fargo, located at 3435 Southwest 182nd Avenue.
Deputies and a K-9 searched the area, but were not able to located the suspect.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his late 40s or early 50s, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, a long-sleeved Carhartt shirt, blue jeans, and white and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.