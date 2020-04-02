CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a murder case dating back to 1998.
Gregory David White, 34, went camping by himself in May 1998 in the area of Timothy Lake in the Mt. Hood National Forest. His burned-out vehicle was found days later, according to the sheriff’s office.
In September 1999, White’s remains were found the area of Timothy Lake, along with evidence of homicidal violence. White lived in his vehicle and was known as a loner, but had family ties to Gresham, according to deputies. At the time of his disappearance and death, he worked at Benchmade Knives.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information that could help is this cold-case murder investigation to call their tip line at 503-723-4949 or submit tips online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case number 99-35789.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.