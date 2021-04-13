CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
The sheriff's office said Thomas "Ted" Housen, 66, was last known to be in Estacada on Monday afternoon.
Housen may be in a silver Toyota RAV4 with a blue kayak attached, according to the sheriff's office.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Anyone who sees Housen is asked to call dispatch at 503-655-8211. Please reference case number 21-007472.
