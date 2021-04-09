MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.
Clifford White, 66, was last seen on March 20 when he left his Milwaukie home. He did not return home.
The sheriff's office said White is mentally delayed and in need of his medication.
White was last seen wearing jeans, a dark gray sweatshirt, a tan Carhartt hat, and green hiking shoes. He has a large scar on his head that is visible when his hat is off.
Anyone who sees White is asked to call or text 911. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-006251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.