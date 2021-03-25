CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, along with the Wilsonville Police Department, is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen who is considered endangered.
The sheriff's office said Heidi McKinney, 13, walked away from family members while at the Fred Meyer in Wilsonville Wednesday. McKinney was visiting from Santa Clara, California, but has lived in the area in the past.
McKinney reportedly does not have a cell phone with her.
McKinney is described as white, 4 feet 9 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with purple dye. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, yellow long-sleeve shirt, and pink sweatpants over black leggings. She was also carrying a zebra-print back pack.
MISSING RUNAWAY JUVENILE:Please call 911 if seen. Heidi McKinney (13) walked away from family at the Wilsonville Fred Meyer. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, yellow long sleeve shirt, pink sweatpants over black leggings, and a zebra backpack. pic.twitter.com/8C2zSbyMnE— Wilsonville Police (@WilsonvillePD) March 24, 2021
Anyone who sees McKinney is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-006027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.