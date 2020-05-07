LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who hasn't been heard from since last month.
Chase Robertson, 25, was reported missing by his family on May 2. He was last heard from on April 29.
The sheriff's office said deputies searched areas where Robertson was known to frequent, but did not locate him.
On Monday, Robertson's car was located in the area of Quartz Creek Road in eastern Lane County.
Search and rescue teams have been searching the area where his vehicle was found, but have found no indication of where he went.
Crews are continuing to look for Robertson in the heavily wooden area south of Cougar Reservoir, but the sheriff's office says they have exhausted all leads as to where he could have gone.
Robertson is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, short blonde hair, and is known to have short reddish facial hair.
The sheriff's office said Robertson is familiar with the McKenzie River area and has wilderness experience.
Anyone who has seen Robertson since April 29 or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 541-682-4150 then press 1 and refer to case #20-2843.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
