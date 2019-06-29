OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing service dog in need of medication.
Xena, a long-haired German Shepherd, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Xena’s owner, who deputies said is partially blind and considered disabled, had taken the dog to an open field next to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 14700 S.E. Rupert Drive.
Deputies said the owner walked his dog off-leash in the fenced area. Xena usually stays with him, but he isn’t sure what happened to the dog.
The man told deputies he walked around the neighborhood, but could not find Xena.
Xena requires daily medication for a pancreatic disorder. She is 70 pounds with tan and black coloring. Xena is chipped and registered with Multnomah County, but the owner had removed the dog's collar when they arrived at the church.
Anyone with information about the service dog is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
