WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find 60-year-old Stephen Odell.
Family and friends told deputies he possibly went snow camping in the Mt. Hood area with his elderly dog early Saturday morning. They say the last time they heard from Odell was on Friday, according to deputies.
Deputies said Odell’s last known location was near the Interstate 5 corridor, slightly south of the Salem Airport area.
Odell is believed to be driving his 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Oregon license plate: 687GEU, deputies said. He is 6 feet tall, approximately 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Odell’s location or who may have seen his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Washington County Non-emergency number at 503-628-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.