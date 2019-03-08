Deputies ask for public’s help locating man missing from Milwaukie area

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man missing from the Milwaukie area.
Daniel Tonge, 31, was last seen Feb. 25. Deputies said he left his home on the 3500 block of Southeast Vineyard Road to go to work, but he never returned or contacted anyone.
Tonge’s roommate notified family members, who contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Tonge did not tell anyone he would be traveling, but family members said he enjoys fishing and the outdoors, especially at Mt. Hood by Fish Creek, Timothy Lake, Harriet Lake and Hagg Lake.
Tonge’s family said his disappearance is out of character for him.
Tonge is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has pale skin, brown eyes, brown hair and a goatee.
He was possibly driving a brown 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Oregon plates 871-FLQ.
Anyone with information about Tonge’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 19-005172.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.