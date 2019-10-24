ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 40-year-old woman last seen dropping her kids off at school in Aloha.
Erin McClintock was last seen in the area of Southwest 185th Avenue and Kinnaman Road at 7:15 a.m. Monday.
Family members contacted the sheriff’s office Monday to report that McClintock had not shown up for work in Hillsboro.
Deputies said her family has not heard from her since Monday and they are concerned for her safety. The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help locating McClintock on Thursday.
McClintock has no known medical issues, according to investigators.
McClintock is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with long blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a multi-colored hoodie.
She drives a red 2011 Kia Soul with Oregon license plates 320FHN.
Investigators want to speak with anyone who has seen McClintock or her vehicle since Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.
