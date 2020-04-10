VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jeremy Hall was last seen by his family on April 5 on the 13200 block of Northeast 71st Street. Deputies said he has been in “intermittent contact” with his mother and grandmother since that time, however he has not returned home.
Jeremy was told by his family members that law enforcement was getting involved, and he said that he would return home, but that did not happen.
Investigators said they have been unable to track the phone he had been using to communicate with his family.
Deputies said Jeremy has friends at Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on the 11000 block of Northeast 76th Street, as well as in the area of Northeast 139th Avenue and 44th Street.
Jeremy is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Champion hoody, black jeans and black Nike Jordan shoes. He was riding a black BMX bike with speckles on it.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and reference cast 20-3218.
