Deputies ask for public’s help locating missing, endangered 16-year-old girl from Camas

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen at her home in Camas.
Johna Dugan was last seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies described Dugan as missing and endangered.
No other details were immediately released about this case.
Dugan is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing a yellow hoodie.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 and reference Clark County Sheriff’s Office case 18-10397.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
