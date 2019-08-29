CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for tips after they say a man smashed through a woman’s fence and front door, demanded her car keys, and screamed about his family being dead.
The incident occurred Wednesday at a home on South Sawtell Road, which is just outside Molalla, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman says she was in her living room when she heard screaming at her front door just after 9:20 p.m. She says a man then burst through her front door, screamed about his family being dead, and demanded the keys to her blue 2003 Buick Le Sabre.
According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner threw her keys at him as he continued to scream and pace across her porch. The man after grabbing the keys drove away in the Buick Le Sabre, according to deputies.
Investigators say a truck in the woman’s driveway had a window smashed out, which means the man may have tried to steal the truck before invading the woman’s home and demanding her keys.
According to officers, the suspect is white, between 20 and 30 years old, and stands approximately five-feet-nine inches tall. He weighs around 185 pounds, has a shaved head, and was wearing camouflage pants and a dark possibly sleeveless shirt, the sheriff’s office says.
Law enforcement members have canvassed the area and say a man matching the suspect’s description had been seen in the area previously. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking for tips.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or by using their online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and referencing case number 19-020332.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.