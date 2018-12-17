VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two theft suspects.
The theft happened on Dec. 12 at the Walmart, located at 9000 Northeast Highway 99.
The sheriff's office said one suspect fled out an emergency exit and got into a white Ford Transit Connect cargo van driven by the second suspect.
The license plate was covered by a white piece of paper, according to the sheriff's office. The license plate cover said "Strick Auto Sales", and it appeared to be an Oregon license plate.
The sheriff's office did not say what the suspects got away with.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Jack Phane at Jack.Phane@Clark.wa.gov.
