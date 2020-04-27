CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help after an event trailer was stolen from a local restaurant.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Benny's Rod & Custom Pizza had its event trailer stolen from the business sometime between Friday and Saturday.
The trailer is described as a white and red box trailer with four beer taps on the left side.
Anyone with information about the theft, or the whereabouts of the trailer, is asked to call 311 or contact Deputy Jeremiah Fields at Jeremiah.Fields@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Look for the party!
I am shocked that this business owner was so trusting of the general public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.