Deputies back out in North Plains area searching for Allyson Watterson

NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies were back out in the North Plains area searching for missing woman Allyson Watterson.
The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that deputies were following up on various tips and leads they’ve received.
In stormy weather and in near pitch-black conditions, crews searched the brush and wooded area off Northwest Pumpkin Ridge Road Wednesday evening for a few hours.
The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not they found what they were looking for.
Watterson, 20, was last seen with her boyfriend on Dec. 22 in a wooded area of North Plains, but she wasn’t reported missing until a day later by her boyfriend’s family.
Deputies originally said the pair had been hiking, but Watterson’s mother says they had been visiting friends in the area and the boyfriend’s truck broke down. She says when they went looking for help, they got separated and Watterson went missing.
Deputies later said they recovered a stolen truck in the area and they arrested Watterson’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Benjamin Garland, on charges related to that truck, as well as other unrelated outstanding warrants.
Garland is still in jail, but deputies have not named him as a suspect in Watterson’s disappearance.
Last month, search and rescue crews scoured properties along Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road for any sign of Watterson, but their search was suspended on Dec. 29.
Since then, private searches for Watterson have been held, but she is still missing.
Deputies say the search for Watterson is not a criminal investigation.
Anyone with information on Watterson or her whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office. They’re asking people to report any tips to them by calling 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.