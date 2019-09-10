Deputies: Banks attempted kidnapping suspect hid in victim's car for hours

BANKS, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman in the Banks area Tuesday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a man trying to force a woman into a car near the intersection of Northwest Highway 47 and Northwest Wilson River Highway.
Once at the scene, deputies spoke with the woman and determined that the suspect had run away.
The woman told deputies the suspect was someone she knew and that he had been hiding inside her car for hours. Deputies say the suspect didn’t make himself known until after she had dropped her child off at school.
Deputies say the woman tried to escape, but the suspect forced her back inside the car and would not let her leave.
The suspect eventually left, and the woman was not hurt, according to deputies.
Deputies searched the area around Banks for the suspect but did not immediately locate him. Schools were temporarily placed in lockout during the search.
Just before 4 p.m., the suspect – identified as 43-year-old Lawrence Alan Roland of Hillsboro – was found returning to his vehicle, which had been parked near the victim’s car.
Roland faces charges of kidnapping in the first degree and menacing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
