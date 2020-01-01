WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –A 35-year-old woman was arrested in the Bethany neighborhood early New Year’s Day after she shot a bullet at her phone, which went through her neighbor’s wall, deputies said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received their first shooting call of the year at 12:06 a.m. Deputies responded to a condo building in the 16400 block of Northwest Chadwick Way.
It was reported that a woman fired a gun at her cell phone and the bullet traveled through it and into her neighbor’s wall.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect, identified as Rosemarie Ancharski, was arrested.
She faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering and is being held on $1,000 bail.
