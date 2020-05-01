LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A bicyclist died Thursday morning near Lebanon after being hit by a driver who lost control of their vehicle, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:50 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Old Santiam Highway near the intersection of Fairview Road.
An investigation revealed a 17-year-old boy was driving a 1983 Toyota pickup truck on Fairview Road towards the intersection of the highway. The sheriff's office said as the teen crossed the intersection, he lost control of his vehicle and struck a bicyclist traveling on the highway.
The bicyclist, identified as Kenneth Haigler, 60, of Corvallis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Lebanon Fire Department, Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted Linn County deputies at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.