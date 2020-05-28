WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Southwest Hillsboro Highway was closed Thursday morning following a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist.
The crash occurred at around 7:16 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Hillsboro Highway (Highway 219) and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Life Flight responded to the scene.
The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for careless driving.
The intersection of Highway 219 and SW Scholls Ferry Road was closed while emergency crews were on scene of the crash.
Highway 219 reopened just before 9 a.m.
