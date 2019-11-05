BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found in Cedar Mill Creek late Saturday afternoon as a 41-year-old man.
The sheriff's office said Brian Fredrick Simons' body was discovered just before 4 p.m. a few hundred feet downstream from a small waterfall, just south of Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest 119th Avenue.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death was accidental.
No other details have been released.
