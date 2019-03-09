(KPTV) - A body was found in the Columbia River on Saturday.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said there appeared to be an adult person in the river, but the gender is unknown.
The body was found near Interstate Bridge.
The body was turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and further investigation.
