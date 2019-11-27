YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of an escaped inmate was located in the Yamhill River on Monday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
At around 3:30 p.m., deputies were notified that a fisherman found a body in the river on the east side of Willamina.
Due to the terrain, the West Valley Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team responded to the scene and recovered the body.
The sheriff's office said the body was positively identified through fingerprints as Jesus Adrian Rodriguez, 43.
According to the sheriff's office, Rodriguez had walked away from the Sheridan Minimum Security Camp on Ballston Road on Sunday.
There were no visible trauma to his body and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.
Anyone who may have seen Rodriguez out of custody on Sunday or Monday is asked to contact the sheriff's office Special Investigations Unit at 503-434-7506.
