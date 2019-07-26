WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a man from The Dalles was located in the Columbia River on Thursday.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Jensen, 36, was last seen in the water near the mouth of the Deschutes River, in the Moody Rapids area, at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Jensen was floating in the water when his tube capsized. He was last seen standing in the water.
When people from his group went to help him, he was gone, according to the sheriff's office.
At around 10 a.m. Thursday, family friends were searching the Columbia River when they located Jensen's body about 1.25 miles downriver from the mouth of the Deschutes River, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office, along with the Klamath County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, was also out searching at the time and responded to retrieve the body.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.