MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The body of a man who drowned while kayaking earlier this month has been recovered, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the body of Saul Gallegos Ruiz, 27, was recovered near Elk Rock Island Monday evening.
Gallegos Ruiz was kayaking along the Willamette River on April 16 when he fell out of the kayak and did not resurface.
Rescue teams searched for Gallegos Ruiz but were unsuccessful in locating his body.
The sheriff's office said Gallegos Ruiz's family requested assistance from Gene and Sandy Ralston of Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery.
On Monday, the Ralston's deployed a boat outfitted with specialized equipment to aid in the search for bodies underwater. The sheriff's office said they quickly located their first images of Gallegos Ruiz's body.
Divers went into the water at around 7 p.m. and recovered the body at a depth of about 75 feet, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the Gallegos Ruiz family was aware of the search update. At least a hundred family members and friends were at the Jefferson Boat Ramp in Milwaukie during the recovery operation.
Positive identification of Gallegos Ruiz's body was made at the boat ramp, according to the sheriff's office.
