COLUMBIA RIVER, OR (KPTV) – A man was found dead in the Columbia River late Friday night after a reported drowning.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that at 10:04 p.m., river patrol deputies responded to a report on a swimmer who went under the water near Kelley Point Park on the Columbia River.
The river patrol unit arrived at the scene and searched the area.
About an hour after deputies arrived, they recovered a man’s body from the river.
The sheriff’s office said the body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No additional details were released by the sheriff’s office. The identity of the drowning victim will be reported after his family is notified of his death.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
