WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Boy Scout Troop's trailer full of camping gear was stolen Thursday evening.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a stolen trailer owned by a Beaverton Boy Scout troop who used the trailer to store and transport their camping and cooking gear around 7:30 p.m.
An adult member of the troop reported that the trailer is usually stored at a local church, according to deputies.
He said the trailer was stolen sometime between Sunday, Sept. 22 and Thursday the 26. He said the trailer is a white covered 6 x 12-foot trailer that does not have any markings on it. The Oregon license plate is U292100.
Deputies said it was reported that the trailer is full of camping equipment, enough for 35 people and most of it was comprised of cooking equipment.
Deputies are asking the public to keep a lookout for the stolen trailer. If you see a matching trailer, please call 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.