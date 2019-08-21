CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A water rescue team responded to a boat ramp along the Willamette River after a man reported his pickup truck rolled into the river and was completely submerged.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said just after 9 a.m., a man reported he was backing his pickup truck and kayak down the Hebb Park boat ramp when the brakes failed, causing the truck to roll down into the Willamette River.
The driver was able to escape unharmed.
The truck was fully submerged, and the kayak could be seen poking out of the water.
The Water Rescue Unit are responding to the boat ramp to remove the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the Hebb Park boat ramp will be closed during the recovery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.