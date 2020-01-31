NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) - A burglar reportedly used the doorbell before breaking into a home in the North Plains area Friday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said just after 5:30 a.m. deputies were called out to a break-in at a home in the 32400 block of Northwest Shipley Road.
Deputies arrived to the scene and spoke to a pet sitter who was home at the time. The pet sitter told deputies that the suspect rang the doorbell and then broke through the glass door before she could answer.
The sheriff's office said the pet sitter called 911 before climbing out a window to safety.
Deputies, along with a K-9, searched the area. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jason A. Weinberger, was located and arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary.
The sheriff's office said Weinberger was arrested for trespassing in the same area a week ago.
Weinberger cut himself while going through the glass door, according to the sheriff's office.
The pet sitter was not injured.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
