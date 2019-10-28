Deputies: California man with warrant arrested in Linn Co. with 28 pounds of marijuana

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A California man with a felony warrant out of southern Oregon was arrested in Linn County with 28 pounds of marijuana in his SUV, according to deputies.
Linn County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had “defective lighting” on Pacific Boulevard in the Albany area.
Deputies said the driver, 31-year-old Billy St. Germain of California, did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. Germain was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Jackson County.
The Jeep was towed from the scene. As deputies conducted an inventory on the contents inside the Jeep, they located 28 pounds of marijuana in 29 individual bags.
Germain was subsequently arrested on additional charges of unlawful possession of marijuana.
