CANBY, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was rushed to a hospital Monday night following a single-vehicle crash near Canby, and deputies say his mother was behind the wheel and under the influence of alcohol at the time.
At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 170 and South Macksburg Road.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the driver, identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Shively, entered a curve too fast, drove off the road, and traveled in the ditch before jumping a driveway and hitting a utility pole.
The passenger, identified as Julie's son, Kieren Shivley, was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, a Canby police officer conducted a DUII investigation and determined Julie was under the influence of alcohol and unable to safely operate a vehicle.
Julie was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff's office said she was issued a citation in lieu of custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
The case has been submitted to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office for consideration of prosecution, according to the sheriff's office.
