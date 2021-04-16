WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a suspect involved in a shooting near Hillsboro Friday morning has been captured.
At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to the 4500 block of Southwest Minter Bridge Road on the report of a shooting between two vehicles.
Deputies have spoken with the driver of the vehicle that was hit. No injuries were reported.
The suspect driver was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate YMU881. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was located on the south side of Cornelius.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 50-year-old Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech.
The sheriff's office said Fern Hill Elementary, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Swallowtail School were in lockout during the search.
The lockouts were lifted just after 11:30 a.m.
"on the report of a shooting between two vehicles."
Well, if it was between two vehicles, it sounds like they already have the culprit. Why are they still looking for the driver?
People feel so safe under Biden the unity is over flowing can you feel it?
This is No news now the man is Hispanic! Now if it was a white guy doing the shooting ohhhh look out they would look under every rock to catch him!
First off, what's this clown's status? Secondly, more time off from school for kids, because why? Our kids in this state already rank in the bottom five in the nation, and now they're going to be even farther behind. I thought liberals were really all about education, and everything is..ya now.."for the kids." Apparently not.
So the suspect is a Hispanic gent, whose last name is Peraza-Domenech, 50, and considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. Is this yet another indocumented border trespasser, now wreaking havoc in the area who may be protected via the sanctuary laws in place in Oregon? More criminals, more violence, more loss of life...thanks for nothing, Democrats "leading" the state into anarchy. Congrats!
Looks like the Portland dirt bags are moving to the suburbs.
A Dodge Caravan? An angry soccer mom perhaps?
