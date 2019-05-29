CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A passenger using inhalants is to blame for a crash that happened in Happy Valley Monday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12111 Southeast Sunnyside Road.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they learned that a car had left the roadway, traveled down a hill and struck the Clackamas Federal Credit Union.
Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver, identified as Jimmie Nguyen, 22, and an 11-month-old child, who was in a car seat, were uninjured.
The passenger, identified as Aurora Taylor, 18, was treated for minor injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation revealed that Taylor had been using inhalants, or "huffing," in the car. For unknown reasons, she grabbed the steering wheel while Nguyen was driving and caused the car to drive over the center median. The car continued into the wrong lane of travel before going over the sidewalk and down the embankment before crashing into the bank.
The sheriff's office said charges against Taylor for reckless endangering were referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office for consideration of prosecution.
The Oregon Department of Human Services was also contacted to investigate possible child-welfare issues, according to the sheriff's office.
